Spanish Gov't Issues Veiled Death Threat To Catalan Leader

Image Credits: Wiki.

The apparent threat comes amid heightened tensions between Catalonia and Spain as the wealthy region threatens to break away following an independence referendum held on October 1.

More than 90 per cent of the Catalonians who went to the polls voted in favour of independence, although the Spanish prime minister Mariano Rajoy and the King have rejected the results.

Spain has been rocked by the referendum results and the police violence seen against voters in Catalonia has sparked a huge backlash.

Now, Spain’s ruling party appears to have resorted to thinly-veiled threats in a bid to force Catalan leaders to back down as the region’s independence bid threatens the breakup of Spain.

Read more


Related Articles

Why 'Indigenous People's Day' Is Far Worse Than Columbus Day

Why ‘Indigenous People’s Day’ Is Far Worse Than Columbus Day

World News
Comments
Catalan Leader Under Pressure to Drop Independence

Catalan Leader Under Pressure to Drop Independence

World News
Comments

Trump: ‘Only one thing will work’ with North Korea

World News
Comments

Car Plows Into London Pedestrians, Terrorism Ruled Out

World News
Comments

White House: Trump is the one ‘keeping the world from chaos’

World News
Comments

Comments