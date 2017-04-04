Spanish Gunship Enters British Waters Off Gibraltar

A Spanish gunship has illegally entered British waters off the coast of Gibraltar, which could lead to a war over the strategic Mediterranean territory.

To put it into perspective, the UK waged war against Argentina in 1982 over a similar territorial dispute.

Illegal incursion into #British #Gibraltar Territorial Waters by Spanish Navy patrol ship Infanta Cristina this afternoon. #BGTW pic.twitter.com/IkYadi8XNn — HM Govt of Gibraltar (@GibraltarGov) April 4, 2017

“Thirty-five years ago this week, another woman prime minister sent a task force half way across the world to defend the freedom of another small group of British people against another Spanish-speaking country,” media pundit Lord Howard said. “I’m absolutely certain that our current prime minister will show the same resolve in standing by the people of Gibraltar.”

The gunship made the move only a day after Spanish foreign minister Alfonso Dastis pushed Spain’s questionable claim to Gibraltar as the EU and the UK began Brexit negotiations.

A potential war between two NATO countries reveals just how desperate European globalists are to save the crumbling EU, and the dispute itself is a throwback to the declining days of the Holy Roman Empire when feuding realms within the empire fought each other over territory.

Despite Gibraltar being attached to the Iberian peninsula, Spain ceded the territory to the UK in 1713 as part of the Treaty of Utrecht meant to resolve the War of the Spanish Succession.

In other words, the UK has maintained control over Gibraltar for over 300 years, which is of course longer than the existence of the United States as an independent nation.

And Spain itself maintains control over territories attached to the African continent, namely Ceuta and Melilla. Shouldn’t Morocco then demand those territories back from Spain?

The local government in Gibraltar said the EU is acting like a “cuckolded husband” over Brexit.

“Mr Tusk, who has been given to using the analogies of the divorce and divorce petition, is behaving like a cuckolded husband who is taking it out on the children,” Picardo told Reuters in an interview. “This is clear Spanish bullying.”

“We are not going to be a [bargaining] chip and we are not going to be a victim of Brexit as we are not the culprits of Brexit: we voted to stay in the European Union so taking it out on us is to allow Spain to behave in the manner of the bully,” he added, while also pointing out that residents overwhelmingly want to remain under British rule as opposed to Spain.

