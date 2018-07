Hundreds of migrants are sleeping on the floor and in boats in harbors in Cadiz and Algeciras as Spain struggles to process the wave of new arrivals.

The country has overtaken Italy as a destination of choice for migrants fleeing their homes, after a crackdown by Libyan authorities made it harder for them to get into Italy.

Nearly 23,000 people have arrived by sea this year, with 307 dying in the attempt.

Read more

Don’t miss: