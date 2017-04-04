Spanish MEP claims triggering Article 50 was a 'declaration of WAR' by Britain

Enrique Calvet Chambon warned the UK of “hard” negotiations as he made the outrageous accusation during a debate on France 24, which aired over the weekend. 

The Prime Minister’s six-page letter delivered to the President of the European Council Donald Tusk on Wednesday fired the starting gun for the two-year divorce process to begin.

It was a historic moment in Britain’s new venture free from the Brussels club, however, the momentous occasion was slammed by the Liberals and Democrats MEP.

Speaking on France 24, Mr Chambon fumed: “The greatest problem for the moment seems to be that [Wednesday] was not simply a delivery of a decision.

“It was a deceleration of war by Mrs May. As a rugby man, I always like a struggle, and it will be very hard.”

