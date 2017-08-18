Spanish Officer Single-Handedly Kills Four Jihadists In Second Terror Attack

Share +1 Pin Email Shares 0

A heroic police officer killed four terrorists single-handedly in a shootout in Cambrils after jihadis rammed a van into pedestrians – just hours after the horror in the heart of Barcelona.

The final suspect attempted to flee on foot before being gunned down by officers in a nearby park.

An amateur video has captured the moment a man is seen being shot dead by police in Cambrils following the terror attacks in Spain pic.twitter.com/HZpuvcfXLh — Sky News (@SkyNews) August 18, 2017

Officers had been conducting normal checks at a roundabout on the Cambrils seafront when an Audi A3 vehicle came careering down the street, ramming into a group of people before crashing into the police car.

The vehicle overturned in the collision and one of the officers at the scene had to act fast when the attackers started getting out and heading towards him, armed with knives, axes and machetes.

