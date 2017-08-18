Spanish Officer Single-Handedly Kills Four Jihadists In Second Terror Attack

Image Credits: Twitter.

A heroic police officer killed four terrorists single-handedly in a shootout in Cambrils after jihadis rammed a van into pedestrians – just hours after the horror in the heart of Barcelona.

The final suspect attempted to flee on foot before being gunned down by officers in a nearby park.

Officers had been conducting normal checks at a roundabout on the Cambrils seafront when an Audi A3 vehicle came careering down the street, before crashing into the police car.

The vehicle overturned in the collision and one of the officers at the scene had to act fast when the attackers started getting out and heading towards him, armed with knives, axes and machetes.

