Spanish police storm polling station in Catalonia independence vote

BARCELONA (Reuters) – Spanish riot police smashed their way into a polling station in Catalonia on Sunday as they sought to shut down a banned independence referendum and there were reports of officers firing rubber bullets in the regional capital Barcelona.

Catalan emergency services said 38 people were hurt, mostly with minor injuries, as a result of police action.

Police burst into the polling station in a town in Girona province minutes before Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont was due to vote there. They smashed glass panels to force open the door as voters, fists in the air, sang the Catalan anthem.

Police also fired rubber bullets in central Barcelona, El Periodico newspaper reported, at the intersection of two streets as violence erupted during the vote which has thrown Spain into its worst constitutional crisis for decades.

Officers with riot shields jostled with hundreds of voters outside one station at a school in Barcelona as the crowd chanted “We are people of peace!” Armored vans and an ambulance were parked nearby.

The referendum has been declared illegal by Spain’s central government in Madrid, which says the constitution states the country is indivisible and has drafted in thousands of police from around Spain into Catalonia to prevent the vote.

Read more.


Related Articles

Terror attack horror in Canada as driver with ISIS flag deliberately rams pedestrians

Terror attack horror in Canada as driver with ISIS flag deliberately rams pedestrians

World News
Comments
Catalans occupy voting stations to defy Madrid's order to stop referendum

Catalans occupy voting stations to defy Madrid’s order to stop referendum

World News
Comments

Austria Moves to Ban the Burqa

World News
Comments

US orders most staff to leave Cuba embassy after mysterious attacks

World News
Comments

Fukushima: Fears Radioactive Water has Leaked from Damaged Reactor

World News
Comments

Comments