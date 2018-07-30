Spanish Politician Blasts Welfare State Importing Migrants

Spain has overtaken Italy and Greece as the new migrant hotspot, according to official figures from the International Organisation for Migration.

20,992 people landed on Spanish shores this year alone, compared to 18,130 in Italy and 15,528 in Greece.

SPAIN: Video emerges of illegal migrants landing on Spanish beach and running into Europe. The EU is a soft touch.https://t.co/7jw0GKhMBR — Westmonster (@WestmonsterUK) July 29, 2018

Pablo Casado, the leader of the Conservative Popular Party, warned against migrants coming to Spain, saying: “It is not possible that there are papers for all, nor is it sustainable that a welfare state can absorb millions of Africans who want to come to Europe and we have to say it, even though it is politically incorrect.”

