Spanish TV Channel Hunts Down Right Wing Voters

The right-wing VOX Party, which just last week had a historic election result in Spain’s most socialist region, Andalusia, is considering whether to press charges against leftist TV Channel La Sexta, which was created in 2005 under socialist President Zapatero.

The problem started when during a regular program a La Sexta channel reporter was sent to search out who were the 44 VOX voters in a small and famously far left small town near Seville called Marinaleda, whose mayor, José Manuel Sánchez Gordillo, has been caught stealing from supermarkets to “distribute to the poor”.

La Sexta has been particularly aggressive in the coverage of VOX, specially since as a news channel, it was banned by VOX’s leader, Santiago Abascal, from covering celebrations after last week’s elections.

