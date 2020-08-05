Sparks Fly: Truck Drags Portland Rioter's Motorcycle Down The Street

Video captured in Portland, Oregon Tuesday night shows an Antifa rioter laying his motorcycle down in front of a pickup truck in an attempt to block the driver from passing through when the truck decided to plow into the bike, dragging it down the street while sparks flew everywhere.

Later on, during the same “protest,” people in a vehicle arguing with demonstrators did a donut before firing gunshots allegedly into the air.

When police tried to investigate the shooting, the communist agitators shouted, “We don’t need you!” and threw objects at officers as they walked away.

According to police, the rioters ended up vandalizing and breaking into Portland’s Police Association office before setting fires in the building and nearby.

The Reopen America Back to School Special is now live! Earn double Patriot Points on our hottest items!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Libertarian Party Presidential Candidate Praises Company For Firing Woman Who Posted "All Lives Matter" on Facebook

Libertarian Party Presidential Candidate Praises Company For Firing Woman Who Posted “All Lives Matter” on Facebook

U.S. News
Comments
Joe Biden Asks Black Journalist, ‘Are You a Junkie?’ After Being Asked About Cognitive Abilities

Joe Biden Asks Black Journalist, ‘Are You a Junkie?’ After Being Asked About Cognitive Abilities

U.S. News
Comments

NYC to Impose COVID Checkpoints to Enforce Quarantine Order

U.S. News
comments

Bike Store Cancels Contract With Austin Bike Police After ‘Woke’ Employees Complain

U.S. News
comments

Biden Stumbles Over His Words While Asserting He Doesn’t Need to Take a Cognitive Test

U.S. News
comments

Comments