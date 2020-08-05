Sparks Fly: Truck Drags Portland Rioter's Motorcycle Down The Street

Video captured in Portland, Oregon Tuesday night shows an Antifa rioter laying his motorcycle down in front of a pickup truck in an attempt to block the driver from passing through when the truck decided to plow into the bike, dragging it down the street while sparks flew everywhere.

Pickup sped through crowd and rammed through the fence, sparks flying. pic.twitter.com/0zumuvzNKC — Hannah Ray Lambert (@TheHannahRay) August 5, 2020

Later on, during the same “protest,” people in a vehicle arguing with demonstrators did a donut before firing gunshots allegedly into the air.

Moments ago. There was some sort of fight, car turned aroud and I heard several pops. Someone said a person shot into the air, but that's not confirmed. pic.twitter.com/XvosYmbgP8 — Hannah Ray Lambert (@TheHannahRay) August 5, 2020

When police tried to investigate the shooting, the communist agitators shouted, “We don’t need you!” and threw objects at officers as they walked away.

Police are here trying to investigate. Crowd yelling, "We don't need you." — Hannah Ray Lambert (@TheHannahRay) August 5, 2020

People in the crowd threw things at officers as they drove away. Police threw flashbangs and smoke in response. — Hannah Ray Lambert (@TheHannahRay) August 5, 2020

According to police, the rioters ended up vandalizing and breaking into Portland’s Police Association office before setting fires in the building and nearby.

