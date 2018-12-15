Special Counsel Investigation Has Cost Taxpayers $25.2 Million

The special counsel investigation into the 2016 election has cost taxpayers over $25 million and counting.

Robert Mueller’s office released its latest expenditures spanning from April 1, 2018, through Sept. 30, 2018, finding the special counsel racked up over $8.4 million in five months.

The statement of expenditures reveals Mueller and his team of lawyers cost over $4.5 million for salaries and rent, and an additional $3.9 million in resources from the Department of Justice.

Personnel compensation and benefits cost taxpayers $2,886,270, including $1 million for special counsel office employees, and $1.9 million for Department of Justice employees who have been detailed to the investigation.

Between April and September, Mueller spent $580,098 on travel and transportation; $779 on “transportation of things”; $942,787 on rent and utilities; $15,618 on printing; $310,732 on contractual services; and $43,334 on supplies.

