Special counsel to charge Flynn with false statements to FBI

Image Credits: Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images.

Special counsel Robert Mueller has charged President Trump’s former national security advisor Michael Flynn with “willfully and knowingly” making “false, fictitious and fraudulent statements” to the FBI about his conversations with Russia’s ambassador.

A plea hearing has been scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on Friday.

According to the special counsel, Flynn lied when he told investigators that he did not ask Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak to “refrain from escalating the situation” in response to sanctions that then-President Obama had levied on the Russian Federation. Flynn also lied, the counsel alleges, when Flynn said he did not ask the ambassador to either delay or defeat a related U.N. Security Council vote.

It is almost certain that Flynn will plead guilty, legal analysts say, citing the wording of Mueller’s short two-page filing.

Read more


Related Articles

Dershowitz: No Case For 'Obstruction of Justice' Against Trump

Dershowitz: No Case For ‘Obstruction of Justice’ Against Trump

U.S. News
Comments
Huckabee: Mueller's Russia investigation Is "Entrapment"

Huckabee: Mueller’s Russia investigation Is “Entrapment”

U.S. News
Comments

The Mainstream Media Doesn’t Deserve Our Respect Or Trust

U.S. News
Comments

Republicans Prepare For War With FBI, DOJ: To File Contempt Action Over Anti-Trump Bias

U.S. News
Comments

The DOJ has been investigating the FBI for 11 months

U.S. News
Comments

Comments