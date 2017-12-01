Special counsel to charge Flynn with false statements to FBI

Special counsel Robert Mueller has charged President Trump’s former national security advisor Michael Flynn with “willfully and knowingly” making “false, fictitious and fraudulent statements” to the FBI about his conversations with Russia’s ambassador.

A plea hearing has been scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on Friday.

According to the special counsel, Flynn lied when he told investigators that he did not ask Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak to “refrain from escalating the situation” in response to sanctions that then-President Obama had levied on the Russian Federation. Flynn also lied, the counsel alleges, when Flynn said he did not ask the ambassador to either delay or defeat a related U.N. Security Council vote.

It is almost certain that Flynn will plead guilty, legal analysts say, citing the wording of Mueller’s short two-page filing.

