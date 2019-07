Roy Larner is known as the Lion of London Bridge.

When three Islamists started a terror attack on 3 June 2017, Roy was right there.

Did he run, hide or tell as we are told to do?

No.

He ran at the terrorists, screaming in defiance whilst they slashed and stabbed him 8 times, allowing others to escape.

And how did Bonkers Britain thank him?

We put him on the anti-terror watchlist as a possible extremist and peddler of right-wing hate.

Bonkers Britain is mad as a box of frogs.