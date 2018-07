An Ancient Egyptian mummy sarcophagus that experts believe dates back 2,000 years has been unearthed in Alexandria. But was the black granite tomb found in the ancient Valley of the Kings?

The 2,000-year-old granite sarcophagus was accidentally uncovered under one of Egypt’s most fabled and historical ancient cities.

Speculation is now rife about the contents of the sarcophagus, with some theorizing it could be the final resting place of Alexander the Great himself.

Read more