Speculation Swirls Around NY Gov Andrew Cuomo's "Pierced Nipples"

Social media this week exploded with rumors claiming the governor of New York, Andrew Cuomo, has pierced nipples, in one of the more bizarre stories to come out of the coronavirus crisis.

The rumors stem from a March 27 event at a makeshift hospital set up by the National Guard in New York City, where the Democrat governor’s nipples were not only visible through his shirt, but also appeared to be sporting barbell nipple rings.

Photos from Getty Images prove the images were not photoshopped, as many initially speculated.

Reactions from users on social media ranged from curiosity to disgust.

Journalists at Heavy.com tried to get to the bottom of the nipple controversy, but alas came up empty-handed: “Thus far, there is no confirmed news on whether or not the politician has pierced nipples. In previous family photos shared on Instagram as recently as November 2019, nothing out of the ordinary appears to be sticking out from Cuomo’s shirt.”

In a somewhat related note, Democrats wanting a different presidential frontrunner than Joe Biden helped #PresidentCuomo gain steam on social media last week with liberals insisting the New York politician has done more to combat coronavirus than (non-nipple pierced) President Trump.

Via Bloomberg:

The hashtag #PresidentCuomo trended on Twitter last week. Musings about Cuomo as a wild-card nominee have come from everywhere on the left, including New York Times columnist Maureen Dowd, MSNBC host Rachel Maddow, who called him “president of the coronavirus response,” and a writer at the feminist website Jezebel, Rebecca Fishbein, who headlined her piece, “Help, I think I’m in love with Andrew Cuomo???” She wrote another piece after Cuomo called to thank her.



Alex Jones presents live video footage from the Rose Garden outside the White House as President Trump calls out New York Governor Andrew Cuomo for not purchasing ventilators a few years ago that would have helped his state better tackle the coronavirus outbreak.

Get what you and your family need with today’s top-selling products now!