Speculation That Trump Has Coronavirus Rages Again After Press Conference

Speculation is once again raging that President Trump has coronavirus after a press conference in which Trump appeared to be under the weather.

As expected, Trump announced that he had declared a national emergency during the speech, but much of the reaction centered around the president’s health.

“I’m not going to say what we are all thinking,” tweeted Mike Cernovich after previously noting that Trump “looked shaken / completely out of it / off his game.”

I'm not going to say what we are all thinking. — Mike Cernovich (@Cernovich) March 13, 2020

This is first time Trump looked shaken / completely out of it / off his game. — Mike Cernovich (@Cernovich) March 13, 2020

Numerous other Twitter respondents asserted that Trump looks ill.

Pretty sure Trump has #coronavirus Totally out of breath during this presser — spiny norman (@norman_spiny) March 13, 2020

It looks like Trump has CORONAVIRUS ! Highly sedated and drowsy eyes….ADDERALL ? — BING2019 (@bing2019) March 13, 2020

President Trump has Coronavirus…a bet id be willing to take. Not wishing it but let’s be realistic. https://t.co/H7rIMlkxhj — Michael Rippe (@mikerips) March 13, 2020

Why is trump fluffing words so badly? Even for him this is bad. And what's with the sniffling and heavy breathing?

Trump has Coronavirus Covid-19. — Lawson Mulvihill (@LawsonMulvihill) March 13, 2020

Trump has coronavirus. Different voice, can hear the cold and wheeze in his breath, and he's stumbling over words. — James Doman-Pipe (@JDomanPipe) March 13, 2020

It sounds like Trump has coronavirus right now. #NationalEmergency — MB2 (@TheRealMB2) March 13, 2020

Trump has #CoronaVirus. He doesn't look or sound good. — l e t h a b o ! (@CheetahPlains) March 13, 2020

Trump has coronavirus. He sounds and looks worse than usual. — IsItNovember3Yet? (@noah_zoey) March 13, 2020

There's a 1,000% chance Trump has #CoronaVirus. He sounds TERRIBLE. — Not Hot Takes (@NotHotTakes) March 13, 2020

if trump has coronavirus from his interactions at mar a lago this weekend, all of these captains of industry are being exposed to it right now on live tv — Heather Anne Campbell (@heathercampbell) March 13, 2020

Some people also noted that the PredictIt odds of Trump finishing his first term have plunged.

PredictIt thinks Trump has Coronavirus… Note, this market has consistently been undervalued anyway, but this is ridiculous… pic.twitter.com/v4SdcKxMHp — Doug Campbell (@TradeandMoney) March 13, 2020

Earlier today it was reported that Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro had tested positive for coronavirus after meeting Trump, although Bolsonaro’s son later claimed that the test came back negative.

However, Brazilian official Fabio Wajngarten, who Trump met at Mar-a-Lago last weekend, did test positive for the virus.

As we highlighted earlier, people have been insisting that Trump has coronavirus for days (with many celebrating the prospect) and the speculation heightened following the president’s Oval Office address to the nation on Wednesday evening.

