Speculation That Trump Has Coronavirus Rages Again After Press Conference

Speculation is once again raging that President Trump has coronavirus after a press conference in which Trump appeared to be under the weather.

As expected, Trump announced that he had declared a national emergency during the speech, but much of the reaction centered around the president’s health.

“I’m not going to say what we are all thinking,” tweeted Mike Cernovich after previously noting that Trump “looked shaken / completely out of it / off his game.”

Numerous other Twitter respondents asserted that Trump looks ill.

Some people also noted that the PredictIt odds of Trump finishing his first term have plunged.

Earlier today it was reported that Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro had tested positive for coronavirus after meeting Trump, although Bolsonaro’s son later claimed that the test came back negative.

However, Brazilian official Fabio Wajngarten, who Trump met at Mar-a-Lago last weekend, did test positive for the virus.

As we highlighted earlier, people have been insisting that Trump has coronavirus for days (with many celebrating the prospect) and the speculation heightened following the president’s Oval Office address to the nation on Wednesday evening.

