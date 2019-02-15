Spending Bill Allows Mexican Cartel-Connected Texas Counties to Stop Border Wall

A key provision in the spending bill being presented to President Trump for signing stipulates that the federal government give specific Texas border counties the opportunity to derail any efforts to build barriers, fencing, or walls by simply opposing the construction of the border security measures–but many of the specified counties have a long and recent history of top officials taking bribes from the Mexican Gulf Cartel. Ultimately, the bill allows county offices with historic ties to the Gulf Cartel to stop U.S. border barriers from being constructed in the region.

Local government officials spoke out against the building of additional border barriers and have relied on the judgment of local law enforcement officials. As Breitbart News reported, the bill being presented to President Trump has a stipulation that would require the approval of local governments in order to move forward with the construction of any border barriers. However, the three counties where the border barriers were expected to be built are Starr, Hidalgo, and Cameron–three counties that in less than 20 years have seen five sheriffs and numerous top law enforcement officials sent to prison for receiving bribes from the Mexican Gulf Cartel, or other acts of public corruption.

The following are a few of the top law enforcement officials who were sent to prison or are currently being tried in corruption cases:

— Former La Joya Police Chief Geovani Hernandez is facing various drug trafficking charges for allegedly helping Mexico’s Gulf Cartel move cocaine and marijuana in order to pay for his campaign to a higher office. Hernandez is still awaiting trial.

— Former Hidalgo County Sheriff Lupe Trevino just finished serving a five-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to having taken money from convicted Mexican drug lord Tomas “El Gallo” Gonzalez in exchange for favors. During the investigation into Treviño’s dealings with Gonzalez, close to 20 Texas law enforcement officials pleaded guilty or were tried and convicted for various corrupt activities dealing with drug trafficking. Treviño’s son Jonathan Treviño is serving a 17-year prison sentence for being the de facto leader of a drug task force called Panama Unit that raided narcotics stash houses only to sell the seized contraband on the side.

