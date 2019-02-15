Spending Binge Now Worse Than Under Bush, Obama, Says Conservative Outlet

Congressional spending is now worse than what it was under Presidents Bush and Obama, reports the Conservative Review.

Congress has given President Trump an bipartisan spending bill that’s “worse than anything we’ve seen this generation,” according to the Conservative Review’s David Horowitz, who warns that Republicans are refusing to defund non-essential – or even harmful – programs of the federal government while also caving on border funding which conservative voters want.

He writes:

Thus, departments like HUD, which were able to completely shut down for a month with nobody noticing, will continue to enjoy record spending. We will continue to provide security for Kabul and Baghdad with the beefed-up military budget since last year’s budget deal, but no funding for our border or meaningful use of the military to protect our own sovereignty from the daily incursions by the most brutal cartels on earth.

Why even have a Republican Party any more?

Horowitz also points out that Republicans are behind budget increases for the federal Dept. of Education and decreases for the Dept. of Homeland Security, which runs Customs and Border Protection.

It’s worth pointing out that conservative voters generally support keeping education under state and local control.

He also warns that increases in health care spending not only increases the debt, but also artificially increases the cost of health care for Americans:

Now, we are taking that wasted money and artificially inflating the cost of health care to the point that nobody can afford it without government continuing the death spiral of spending, monopolizing, and price inflation.



