Spicer: CNN’s Acosta Is ‘Making A Spectacle’ Of Journalism

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer accused CNN’s Jim Acosta of making a “spectacle” of reporting in a Sunday interview with the Washington Post.

Acosta was the subject of a Washington Post feature in Sunday’s “Style” section because of his constant criticism of the current White House communications team.

“When the president of the United States calls the press ‘fake news’ and ‘the enemy of the American people,’” Acosta said for the piece, “I think that’s when you have to get tough and ask the hard questions.”

Sean Spicer didn’t hold back his criticism of the senior White House correspondent, accusing him of “hurting the profession” of journalism.

Read more