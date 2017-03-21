Spicer: "It was Hillary Clinton who gave a Russian company one-fifth the U.S.’ uranium supply"

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer chastised Trump administration critics Monday who continue to suggest that there is some form of collusion between the President and the Russian government, despite no evidence having come to light.

In particular, Spicer noted that there has been no ‘parity’ when it comes to Democrat involvement in the situation.

“From everything that has been publicly available, on several occasions, the DNC was asked by the FBI to alleviate all their concerns about leaking, yet that question still hasn’t come out,” Spicer noted.

“Why would the DNC on multiple occasions rebuff the FBI? … If they were so concerned with leaks and hacking, why did they not allow the FBI to come look?” he added.

“There is a serious question here,” Spicer said, doubling down.

“They’re very clear about all the concerns they have along with the leadership of the Democratic party, and yet when it came to hacks and leaks out of the DNC they’re quick to jump to the conclusion about who did it, yet they wouldn’t allow the FBI to investigate.”

The press secretary then noted that Hillary Clinton herself has a history of involvement with the Russian government.

“When you look at the Obama administration and the Clintons’ involvement with Russia, in terms of donations they received from Russian entities… yet where was the concern for that?” Spicer stated, exclaiming “What are we doing to look into that?”

“It was the Obama administration in 2009 that talked about a reset with Russia and a desire to reset relationships,” he added.

It was Hillary Clinton who signed off on a deal that gave a Russian company one-fifth the U.S.’ uranium supply… Where is the concern on the Hillary Clinton thing?” Spicer urged.

The press secretary castigated Democrats for being “quick to point fingers, and yet when it comes to discussing their own collusion or questions involving their involvement with Russia officials or buy-offs to the Russians, there’s no discussion there.”

“You’ve got to wonder on both sides, where’s the parity when it comes to these types of investigations?” he concluded.