Spicer: There's More Evidence CNN Colluded With Hillary Than Russia With Trump

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer once again went after CNN as a fake news channel Thursday, after the network published a report claiming that ‘US officials’ have confirmed that FBI is investigating communications between Russia and the Trump campaign.

“CNN reported yesterday that U.S. officials are investigating that associates of President Trump communicated with suspected Russian operatives to coordinate the release of information damaging to Hillary Clinton’s campaign,” a reporter said to Spicer.

The press Secretary fired back that “I think there’s probably more evidence that CNN colluded with the Clinton campaign to give her debate questions than the Trump campaign [did] any kind of collusion.”

“That reporting is filled with a bunch of subjective terms about, ‘This person may have done this, possibly could have done that,’ and at the end of the story if you wade to the very bottom it says, ‘The FBI cannot yet prove that collusion took place,'” Spicer clarified.

The text of the CNN report reads:

The FBI is now reviewing that information, which includes human intelligence, travel, business and phone records and accounts of in-person meetings, according to those U.S. officials. The information is raising the suspicions of FBI counterintelligence investigators that the coordination may have taken place, though officials cautioned that the information was not conclusive and that the investigation is ongoing. (emphasis added)

Spicer was referring to the fact that Donna Brazile interim chair of the Democratic National Committee was caught red handed last year supplying debate questions to the Clinton campaign ahead of time while Brazile was also working for CNN.

CNN had to fire Brazile over the debacle, and she later admitted she would “do it all over again” but make sure that she covered her steps so her actions could not be revealed by whistleblowers.

“My conscience — as an activist, a strategist — is very clear,” Brazile told liberal activist and SiriusXM host Joe Madison. She added that “if I had to do it all over again, I would know a hell of a lot more about cybersecurity.”

Madison himself added “The one thing folk need to understand at CNN, MSNBC and all of this: When you hire folk who are, as you say, the, you know — their responsibility is to their candidate and their party… they’re going to do whatever they can to win. That’s just — that’s the nature of the beast.”

In related news, Republican congressional investigators have announced that they have uncovered a “smoking gun” that could prove the Obama administration spied on Trump and his transition team. The evidence is set to be presented to the House Intelligence Committee imminently, a source told Fox News.