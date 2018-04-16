"Spider-Man" Window Washer Sentenced 105 Years for Child Porn, Molestation

A Nashville man who dressed as Spider-Man while washing windows at a local children’s hospital was sentenced to 105 years in prison on Monday for child pornography and molestation, federal prosecutors said.

Jarratt A. Turner, 36, of Nashville, was sentenced in U.S. District Court for multiple instances of production of child pornography and transportation of child pornography, announced U.S. Attorney Don Cochran for the Middle District of Tennessee.

“The sentence imposed by the Court should insure that this defendant will never have another opportunity to inflict his perverted sexual desires upon another innocent child,” said Cochran.

