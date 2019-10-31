‘Spill Bill?’ Ex-President Fuels Speculations Hillary Clinton May Run in 2020 With Nebulous Remark

The rumours that the former secretary of state might try her fortunes once again after being defeated by Donald Trump in 2016 have been circulating for weeks, played up by the incumbent president, leaks from Democratic Party circles and Hillary Clinton herself. Her husband Bill also jumped in on the act during a public talk alongside his wife.

Former president Bill Clinton has tickled netizens with a remark that some perceived as a hint that his wife Hillary might get into the Democratic primary race ahead of the 2020 presidential election.

During a public talk at Georgetown University Law School, where Bill Clinton appeared with his spouse and Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the ex-commander-in-chief said pointing at his wife: “She may or not ever run for anything, but I can’t legally run for president again”.

The clip, posted online, has fuelled the debates about Hillary Clinton’s challenging other Democratic candidates and, eventually, Donald Trump.

“She may or not ever run for anything, but I can’t legally run for President again.” – Bill Clinton leaving the door open on @HillaryClinton running for President in 2020. #StillWithHer #Hillary2020 pic.twitter.com/gDrmcR0ax1 — Joel McAuliffe (@JdMcAuliffe) October 31, 2019

Some were convinced that Bill Clinton’s remark was a clear signal his wife is running.

I am convinced @HillaryClinton is running for President in 2020 https://t.co/2MwCCrM2Ac — Joel McAuliffe (@JdMcAuliffe) October 30, 2019

Alex Jones breaks down Michelle Obama’s recent anti-white racist comments and warns against being bated into a race war by her rhetoric.

By the way, our Everything Must Go Emergency Sale is now live! Get 70% off Survival Shield X-3 and an additional 50% off other products with free shipping and double Patriot Points!

Others suggested that even if she has not decided yet, she must say yes to a new attempt.

I would stand up and work hard for Hillary 2020. 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻❤️❤️ — Kristie Lyon (@KristieLyon) October 31, 2019

She MUST run!!! — HussiteCamp (@HussiteCamp) October 31, 2019

For many, the idea that she might run was bad news and predicted yet another defeat.

She needs to run alright. Run far away to a country that doesn’t have extradition agreement with US. Justice is coming soon……… tic-tok — BigMike (@Mike__Delgado) October 31, 2019

When is the deadline to file to run for president? I thought it was the end of this month? I hope she runs that would be freaking hilarious get destroyed for the third time! There will be no recovery for her after that she might suicide or self ha ha! — consgolfer (@consgolfer) October 31, 2019

Rumours have circulated about Clinton embarking on a 2020 campaign, particularly among conservative outlets, while she is touring the country to promote “The Book of Gutsy Women”, which she co-authored with her daughter.

Some of her allies have dismissed the rumours but Clinton’s recent remarks on the PBS NewsHour propelled the speculation, as the former secretary of state told the outlet that she could “obviously” beat Trump “again”.

The current president, who beat out Hillary Clinton in the US Electoral College to win the presidency, for his part, chimed in on the debate, as well. He suggested in a recent tweet that “Crooked Hillary” should join the race “to try and steal it away from Uber Left Elizabeth Warren” provided she explains “all of her high crimes and misdemeanours including how & why she deleted 33,000 Emails AFTER getting ‘C’ Subpoena!” He later repeated his urge with a video of what appeared to be presidential debates between Trump and Clinton ahead of the 2016 US presidential election.

The former US presidential hopeful was quick to respond by warning Trump not to “tempt” her and saying that he should do his job.