‘Spineless Morons’ — Dallas Megachurch Pastor Rips ‘NeverTrump’ Evangelicals

Robert Jeffress, senior pastor of one of the nation’s largest churches and a prominent evangelical supporter of President Donald Trump, criticized so-called “Never Trump” evangelicals as “spineless morons” who “cannot admit that they were wrong.”

“Let me say this as charitably as I can,” the First Baptist Dallas pastor said during a Wednesday appearance on “The Todd Starnes Radio Show”. “These ‘Never Trump’ evangelicals are morons. They are absolutely spineless morons and they cannot admit that they were wrong.”

To Jeffress and many other Christians who support Trump, it’s more about the policies, particularly on abortion, than the personal character of the person behind them.

“This is an issue of life and death,” he said. “This is so black and white, so much about good versus evil. I don’t get it. It really goes to the core of who we are as a country and what kind of a country we have in the future and if we can’t get this issue of life right – I just don’t know where we’re going to go down the road.”

Alex Jones presents video footage of Joe Rogan talking on his podcast about his experience going to see one of “The Planet Of The Apes” movies. While telling his story, he refers to black people as apes and describes the neighborhood he saw the movie in as a planet of apes, displaying overt racism.