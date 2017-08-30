SPLC Backs Down: Removes Innocent Town From 'Hate Map'

On Monday, the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) removed the historic Iowa town Amana Colonies from its “hate map” that inspired a terrorist attack in 2012. The SPLC had targeted Amana Colonies as a refuge of “hate” because of an alleged link to the neo-Nazi website Daily Stormer. The Amana Colonies is a historic landmark, the site of seven German Pietist villages that produced a self-sustaining local economy for eighty years.

“We’re thrilled for them changing the map and correcting it to what it should be, and not having the Amanas as a hate group,” David Rettig, executive director of the Amana Colonies Convention and Visitors Bureau, told the Iowa City Press-Bulletin.

The SPLC “had previously designated the historic settlement as the home of the Daily Stormer, a neo-Nazi and white supremacy news and commentary organization,” the Press-Bulletin reported. On Monday, one of the Amanas leaders received word that the SPLC had changed Daily Stormer‘s designation to “statewide.”

Read more


Related Articles

Transgender Members in U.S. Military may Serve until Study Completed: Mattis

Transgender Members in U.S. Military may Serve until Study Completed: Mattis

Hot News
Comments
“Jacob’s New Dress”: ‘ Gender-Expansive’ Agenda Pushed in NC Schools

“Jacob’s New Dress”: ‘ Gender-Expansive’ Agenda Pushed in NC Schools

Hot News
Comments

Hurricane Victims Play Beer Pong On Flooded Highway During Harvey

Hot News
Comments

Did Joe Rogan Really Attack Alex Jones?

Hot News
Comments

America Comes Together To Help Houston In Harvey’s Wake

Hot News
Comments

Comments