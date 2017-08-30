SPLC Backs Down: Removes Innocent Town From 'Hate Map'

On Monday, the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) removed the historic Iowa town Amana Colonies from its “hate map” that inspired a terrorist attack in 2012. The SPLC had targeted Amana Colonies as a refuge of “hate” because of an alleged link to the neo-Nazi website Daily Stormer. The Amana Colonies is a historic landmark, the site of seven German Pietist villages that produced a self-sustaining local economy for eighty years.

“We’re thrilled for them changing the map and correcting it to what it should be, and not having the Amanas as a hate group,” David Rettig, executive director of the Amana Colonies Convention and Visitors Bureau, told the Iowa City Press-Bulletin.

The SPLC “had previously designated the historic settlement as the home of the Daily Stormer, a neo-Nazi and white supremacy news and commentary organization,” the Press-Bulletin reported. On Monday, one of the Amanas leaders received word that the SPLC had changed Daily Stormer‘s designation to “statewide.”

