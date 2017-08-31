SPLC calls Army bases 'confederate monuments' that must be 'taken down'

The Southern Poverty Law Center has included three of the largest U.S. Army bases on their list of “Confederate monuments” with the “potential to unleash more turmoil and bloodshed” if liberal activists don’t “take them down.”

The SPLC included Fort Hood in Texas, Fort Bragg in North Carolina, and Fort Benning in Georgia on a comprehensive list of 1,500 “Confederate monuments” – which strangely include schools, streets, and even whole towns – that could inspire more violence similar to the clashes in Charlottesville, Virginia.

The list is essentially a call to destroy government property, as there is no other alternative presented as a solution to the leftist group’s grievances.

“More than 1,500 Confederate monuments stand in communities like Charlottesville with the potential to unleash more turmoil and bloodshed,” states the SPLC website. “It’s time to take them down.”

The SPLC’s list is similar to their “hate map” that has notoriously targeted conservative and Christian groups, which inspired domestic terrorist Floyd Lee Corkins Jr. to shoot up the Family Research Center in 2012.

“Southern Poverty Law Center lists anti-gay groups,” Corkins told investigators. “I found them online, did a little research, went to the website, stuff like that.”

Following the events at Charlottesville, President Trump saw the writing on the wall and warned that removing Confederate monuments is a slippery slope to revising and even erasing history completely.

“Many of those people were there to protest the taking down of the statue of Robert E. Lee,” Trump said. “So this week, it is Robert E. Lee. I noticed that Stonewall Jackson is coming down. I wonder, is it George Washington next week? And is it Thomas Jefferson the week after? You know, you really have to ask yourself, where does it stop?”

His point was made swiftly, as just days later Vice wrote an article entitled ‘Let’s blow up Mount Rushmore.’