SPLC Cashes In On Trump Era; Controversial Nonprofit Nears Half BILLION In Assets

The Southern Poverty Law Center more than doubled its revenue in 2017, in the latest indication that the Trump era has been a financial boon for the left-wing nonprofit.

The SPLC reported $136 million in contributions and grants for the most recent fiscal year, more than doubling the $50.2 million the nonprofit reported the previous year. The SPLC ended the year with $449 million in net assets, including a $432.7 million endowment.

The SPLC’s financial portfolio includes off-shore investments in the Cayman Islands, British Virgin Islands and Bermuda, the organization’s financial documents show.

The Capital Research Center, a conservative nonprofit, first noted the SPLC’s impressive financial reports on Friday.

