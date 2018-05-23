SPLC Defends MS-13, Says Trump 'Animal' Comment 'Unacceptable' & 'Racist'

Responding to Trump calling MS-13 criminals “animals,” the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) sent out a tweet Monday, saying, “It is unacceptable for such racist, dehumanizing language to now be repeated 10 times on the White House website in a document that speaks for America.”

It is unacceptable for such racist, dehumanizing language to now be repeated 10 times on the White House website in a document that speaks for America. pic.twitter.com/U5yfT33BX6 — Southern Poverty Law Center (@splcenter) May 21, 2018

After receiving criticism for the remark, Trump had The White House release a memo titled, “What You Need To Know About the Violent Animals of MS-13,” that refers to MS-13 gang members as “animals” ten times.

In Maryland, MS-13’s animals are accused of stabbing a man more than 100 times and then decapitating him, dismembering him, and ripping his heart out of his body. Police believe MS-13 members in Maryland also savagely beat a 15-year-old human trafficking victim. The MS-13 animals used a bat and took turns beating her nearly 30 times in total.

Wednesday, the SPLC tweeted a Washington Post article titled, “No One Is An Animal,” that defends violent gangsters while bashing Trump.

"Pronouncing whole categories of people as subhuman numbs a nation’s moral sense and, in extreme but, unfortunately, too many cases, becomes a rationale for collective cruelty." https://t.co/pLmYrmBFln — Southern Poverty Law Center (@splcenter) May 23, 2018

Trump doubled down Tuesday in a response to Democrat Nancy Pelosi, who said, “You have to wonder, does he not believe in the spark of divinity – the dignity and worth of every person?”