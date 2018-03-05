SPLC's Cohen, Rep Lewis Suggest More Martyrs Needed For Their 'Movement'

The Southern Poverty Law Center’s Richard Cohen and Rep John Lewis (D-GA) Saturday in Selma appeared to suggest their followers could be rewarded if they martyred themselves to further their far-left “movement.”

From the Montgomery Advertiser, “Lewis: More ‘movement’ martyrs needed in the coming years”:

SELMA –Civil rights leaders and “foot soldiers” launched the Bridge Crossing Jubilee Saturday with the commemoration of an event that changed America.

U.S. Rep. John Lewis, Southern Poverty Law Center president Richard Cohen and state Sen. Hank Sanders were among those who called for continued efforts to condemn white supremacy and other forms of discrimination.


Cohen noted that the civil rights movement did not begin in 1954 with a significant federal ruling on school desegregation and didn’t end with the assassination of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. 50 years ago.

He said he believes there could be more “movement” martyrs in the coming years, but included a ray of hope when he said he was pleased by a joint congressional resolution “condemning white supremacy.”

…Lewis, an Alabama native who was badly beaten on the Edmund Pettus Bridge, renewed his call for all Americans to “stand up, speak up and find a way to bring about change.”

“The people of Birmingham, Montgomery and Selma used everything they had to not only change those states, but to change America, too,” he said.

The SPLC’s website has more:

“Congressman Lewis, I want to welcome you, your colleagues, and everyone on the pilgrimage to the hallowed ground of the Civil Rights Memorial,” SPLC President Richard Cohen said. “It honors those whose sacrifices, whose deaths, propelled the movement forward. Men and women, young and old, white and black – all of them are remembered here.


“But, in many ways, the most important spot on the Memorial is not an entry of an historic event or the name of a martyr,” Cohen said. “Instead, it’s the blank space between the first entry on the Memorial and the last. The space signifies that the movement didn’t begin in ‘54 with the Brown decision, and it didn’t end with Dr. King’s assassination.”

It sounds like they’re telling their followers they can achieve infamy and be enshrined in stone if they martyr themselves, does it not?

That strikes me as pretty heated rhetoric in this political climate, no?

I sure as hell can’t imagine Tucker Carlson getting on the air on Monday and telling his followers “movement martyrs” are going to be needed to overcome the censorship of conservatives by the SPLC.

This is a real threat, as I’ve reported repeatedly on how leftists are throwing themselves in front of people’s slowly moving cars in bids to become martyrs at protests across the country.

Why not encourage civil dialogue instead of martyrdom?


Related Articles

Illegal immigrant from Mexico pleads guilty to using fake identity to steal $361,000 in government benefits

Illegal immigrant from Mexico pleads guilty to using fake identity to steal $361,000 in government benefits

U.S. News
Comments
MSNBC's Scarborough Warns That Trump Is Serious About Being President For Life

MSNBC’s Scarborough Warns That Trump Is Serious About Being President For Life

U.S. News
Comments

Jimmy Kimmel Opens Oscars By Trashing Trump, Pushing Equal Pay, Penis Jokes, and Gun Control

U.S. News
Comments

Liberals Eat Their Own: Bill Maher Rips Fake News From HuffPo & Salon

U.S. News
Comments

Chilling: Play Titled ‘Kill Climate Deniers’ Launches Theatrical Run

U.S. News
Comments

Comments