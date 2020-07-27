Sports Illustrated 2020 Swimsuit Edition Features Obese Model

If you thought things couldn’t get any worse this year, Sports Illustrated has revealed its latest swimsuit edition will feature morbidly obese model Hunter McGrady.

In yet another thing gone wrong in 2020, McGrady who’s being dubbed the magazine’s “curviest model ever” announced on Instagram in between meals she’ll be appearing in the upcoming issue.

The magazine’s effort to alter the definition of beauty was not lost on social media users.

“You’ll want to skip the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition this year,” jested media commenter Mark Dice.

You'll want to skip the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition this year 🤮

“When did ‘fat’ get replaced by ‘curviest’?” asked another Twitter user.

When did "fat" get replaced by "curviest"?

“This is just as harmful as promoting anorexia,” said conservative commentator Ashley StClair.

This is just as harmful as promoting anorexia.

In another attempt by the magazine to abandon their fan base, heterosexual men, this year’s swimsuit issue will also be the first time the magazine features a male-to-female transgender model.

Last year’s issue also raised eyebrows after it featured the first burkini-clad model.

