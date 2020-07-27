Sports Illustrated 2020 Swimsuit Edition Features Obese Model

If you thought things couldn’t get any worse this year, Sports Illustrated has revealed its latest swimsuit edition will feature morbidly obese model Hunter McGrady.
In yet another thing gone wrong in 2020, McGrady who’s being dubbed the magazine’s “curviest model ever” announced on Instagram in between meals she’ll be appearing in the upcoming issue.
Today is the day! @si_swimsuit is out on stands now! I have been so excited for this shoot to be released. This trip was life changing and was so special to experience with the most special team. Sports Illustrated has given me so much and created so many incredible opportunities for me and I will forever be grateful. Every time the magazine comes out it is a “pinch me” moment. Thank you @mj_day for consistently being a catalyst in the way our industry is changing. Thank you to the entire team for always making me feel my best on set, and always rooting for me in every endeavor 🙏🏻❤️ shot by @yutsai88 in Bali, Indonesia
The magazine’s effort to alter the definition of beauty was not lost on social media users.
“You’ll want to skip the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition this year,” jested media commenter Mark Dice.
You'll want to skip the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition this year 🤮 https://t.co/lHE1jSXUrB
— Mark Dice (@MarkDice) July 27, 2020
“When did ‘fat’ get replaced by ‘curviest’?” asked another Twitter user.
When did "fat" get replaced by "curviest"?
— jamielear (@Jamielear1) July 27, 2020
“This is just as harmful as promoting anorexia,” said conservative commentator Ashley StClair.
This is just as harmful as promoting anorexia. https://t.co/tAvWnfdeqH
— Ashley StClair 🇺🇸 (@stclairashley) July 27, 2020
In another attempt by the magazine to abandon their fan base, heterosexual men, this year’s swimsuit issue will also be the first time the magazine features a male-to-female transgender model.
Last year’s issue also raised eyebrows after it featured the first burkini-clad model.
