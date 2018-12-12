Sports Illustrated Uses Blasey-Ford To Link Kavanaugh To Convicted Serial Rapist

Image Credits: @SINow/Twitter.

Christine Blasey-Ford made her first appearance since the Kavanaugh hearings to present a Sports Illustrated award to the gymnast who first accused USA gymnastic doctor Larry Nassar of sexual assault.

Blasey-Ford announced that Sports Illustrated’s Inspiration of the Year Award would go to Rachel Denhollander for being the first to expose Nassar, who is a convicted serial rapist.

“I am honored to speak with you from afar about a woman I admire so much; a woman who suffered abuse as a vulnerable teenaged athlete who found the courage to talk publicly to stop the abuse of others,” Blasey-Ford said in a video tweet.

“Her courage inspired other survivors to end their silence, and we all know the result.”

Blasey-Ford’s presentation of the award to Denhollander appears to be an attempt to associate a Supreme Court Justice with a convicted serial rapist.

Nasser was tried in court, found to be a serial rapist, and was convicted and sentenced to 40-125 years in prison. Kavanaugh, however, was not tried in court, as Blasey-Ford failed to provide details to support her accusation that he engaged in misconduct in the 1980s that made her “uncomfortable.”

Furthermore, a sex assault prosecutor who heard Blasey-Ford’s testimony declared that a prosecutor wouldn’t bring the matter to court because it lacked sufficient evidence.

Twitter: 


