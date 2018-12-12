Sports Illustrated Uses Blasey-Ford To Link Kavanaugh To Convicted Serial Rapist

Christine Blasey-Ford made her first appearance since the Kavanaugh hearings to present a Sports Illustrated award to the gymnast who first accused USA gymnastic doctor Larry Nassar of sexual assault.

Blasey-Ford announced that Sports Illustrated’s Inspiration of the Year Award would go to Rachel Denhollander for being the first to expose Nassar, who is a convicted serial rapist.

“I am honored to speak with you from afar about a woman I admire so much; a woman who suffered abuse as a vulnerable teenaged athlete who found the courage to talk publicly to stop the abuse of others,” Blasey-Ford said in a video tweet.

In her first public statement since September, Dr. Christine Blasey Ford presents Sports Illustrated’s Inspiration of the Year Award to Rachael Denhollander https://t.co/2lBOB9nVDk pic.twitter.com/AjRYVYfOmS — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) December 12, 2018

“Her courage inspired other survivors to end their silence, and we all know the result.”

Blasey-Ford’s presentation of the award to Denhollander appears to be an attempt to associate a Supreme Court Justice with a convicted serial rapist.

Nasser was tried in court, found to be a serial rapist, and was convicted and sentenced to 40-125 years in prison. Kavanaugh, however, was not tried in court, as Blasey-Ford failed to provide details to support her accusation that he engaged in misconduct in the 1980s that made her “uncomfortable.”

Furthermore, a sex assault prosecutor who heard Blasey-Ford’s testimony declared that a prosecutor wouldn’t bring the matter to court because it lacked sufficient evidence.

My problem with this is equating Rachael Denhollander with Dr. Ford in any way. Nassar should rot in eternal hell. He was convicted. Denhollander showed tremendous courage by speaking out. However, the evidence does not support Ford’s accusations against Kavanaugh. — Lisa Boothe (@LisaMarieBoothe) December 12, 2018

Blasey Ford is on the cover of Time Magazine, now presenting awards for Sports Illustrated- Whatever you think of this, the media’s “she has nothing to gain” line during the Kavanaugh hearing was an obvious and obtuse lie https://t.co/wbERoHYDsT — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) December 12, 2018

It is deeply discomfiting to see the media treat Blasey Ford as heroic like Denhollander when we have no idea whether any of her accusations are true, and we do know several people declined to confirm them. https://t.co/qYAEVAu0X8 — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) December 12, 2018

