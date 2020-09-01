Update: Alex Jones Clarifies Joe Rogan Spotify Censorship Claims

Update: This story has been updated after Alex Jones called Joe Rogan to verify the internet’s rumors and interpretations:

According to Jones, who spoke to Rogan Tuesday, Spotify plans to release more Rogan podcasts in a second rollout.

“Here’s the key,” Jones explains, “Joe Rogan’s favorite 100 episodes of the last 10 years or so will be left on YouTube starting December 31 when he goes exclusively to Spotify. For this couple months no man’s land the content will be on both platforms and will be migrating over.”

“And so that’s why the Alex Jones interview is not there. That’s why some of the other interviews are not there, because those are going to be the exclusive interviews that are left on YouTube where, in Joe’s words, they’ll probably get more views than if they were on Spotify.”

Asked point-blank by Jones if he’s being censored by Spotify, Rogan responded, “Absolutely not.”

Jones adds he will again be a guest on the podcast in the “very near future” after Rogan has completed his move to Austin from California.

Original story continues below…

Streaming music service Spotify appears to have restricted podcasts including Alex Jones, Gavin McInness and others from its Joe Rogan Experience catalog.

On Monday, nearly every Joe Rogan Experience podcast was available on Spotify with the exception of Jones’ podcast, Episode #1255, despite it being one of Rogan’s most popular podcasts to date.

Jones’ other appearance, Episode #911, is also absent from Spotify’s selections.

Interviews with other podcast guests have also been removed, mostly from guests on the right side of the political spectrum, including Milo Yiannopoulos, Gavin McInnes, and Sargon of Akkad.

Podcasts featuring philosopher Stefan Molyneux, martial arts instructor and flat earth proponent Eddy Bravo and comedian Chris D’Alia have also been censored.

On Twitter, Mikhaila Peterson, the daughter of psychology professor Jordan Peterson, complained about her ban.

Okay. Getting demonetized from @youtube is one thing. At least they didn’t shut down my channel. However this is COMPLETELY different. ⁣

⁣@spotify is NOT uploading select @joerogan episodes including my episode. pic.twitter.com/r4HCPhr35j — Mikhaila Peterson (@MikhailaAleksis) September 1, 2020

A full list of censored episodes was uploaded to Reddit:

The Joe Rogan Experience – #1461 – Owen Smith The Joe Rogan Experience – #1458 – Chris D’Elia The Joe Rogan Experience – #1456 – Michael Shermer The Joe Rogan Experience – #1303 – Tommy Chong The Joe Rogan Experience – #1296 – Joe List The Joe Rogan Experience – #1255 – Alex Jones Returns The Joe Rogan Experience – #1182 – Nick Kroll The Joe Rogan Experience – #1164 – Mikhaila Peterson The Joe Rogan Experience – #1093 – Owen Benjamin & Kurt Metzger The Joe Rogan Experience – #1033 – Owen Benjamin The Joe Rogan Experience – #998 – Owen Benjamin The Joe Rogan Experience – #980 – Chris D’Elia The Joe Rogan Experience – #979 – Sargon of Akkad The Joe Rogan Experience – #920 – Gavin McInnes The Joe Rogan Experience – #911 – Alex Jones & Eddie Bravo The Joe Rogan Experience – #820 – Milo Yiannopoulos The Joe Rogan Experience – #750 – Kip Andersen & Keegan Kuhn, producers of Conspiracy The Joe Rogan Experience – #710 – Gavin McInnes The Joe Rogan Experience – #702 – Milo Yiannopoulos The Joe Rogan Experience – #640 – Charles C. Johnson The Joe Rogan Experience – #582 – David Seaman The Joe Rogan Experience – #538 – Stefan Molyneux The Joe Rogan Experience – #524 – Rickson Gracie The Joe Rogan Experience – #520 – David Seaman The Joe Rogan Experience – #487 – David Seaman The Joe Rogan Experience – #463 – Louis Theroux The Joe Rogan Experience – #461 – David Seaman The Joe Rogan Experience – #454 – War Machine The Joe Rogan Experience – #441 – Brian Dunning The Joe Rogan Experience – #368 – David Seaman The Joe Rogan Experience – #361 – Dave Asprey, Tait Fletcher The Joe Rogan Experience – #331 – Dr. Steven Greer The Joe Rogan Experience – #303 – Matt Vengrin, Brian Redban The Joe Rogan Experience – #275 – Dave Asprey The Joe Rogan Experience – #256 – David Seaman The Joe Rogan Experience – #239 – Adam Kokesh The Joe Rogan Experience – #213 – Eddie Bravo The Joe Rogan Experience – #199 – Joey Diaz The Joe Rogan Experience – #182 – Bryan Callen, Jimmy Burke, Brian Redban The Joe Rogan Experience – #128 – Joey Diaz, Brian Redban The Joe Rogan Experience – #119 – Jan Irvin The Joe Rogan Experience – #108 – Joey Diaz, Brian Redban The Joe Rogan Experience – #98 – Daryl Wright & Brian Whitaker The Joe Rogan Experience – #97 – Freddy Lockhart, Brian Redban The Joe Rogan Experience – #81 – Pete Johansson The Joe Rogan Experience – #57 – Jayson Thibault, Brian Redban

Spotify inked a deal with Rogan back in May reportedly worth more than $100 million, though the terms of the contract were not made public.

Constitutional attorney Robert Barnes questioned whether Rogan could be sued for misleading Spotify subscribers into purchasing premium accounts believing they’d have full access to Rogan’s entire catalog.

@joerogan led a lot of people to believe he would not be censored by @Spotify, that helped boost Spotify's stock value & Spotify subscriptions. Can those people sue now that those promises turned out to be a lie? — Robert Barnes (@Barnes_Law) September 1, 2020

“Can those people sue now that those promises turned out to be a lie?”

While the episodes have been censored from Spotify, most of them are still available on Rogan’s old platform YouTube.

Follow the author on Gab: https://gab.ai/adansalazar

On Twitter: Follow @AdanSalazarWins

On Parler: https://parler.com/profile/adansalazar/

On Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/adan.salazar.735

On Minds: https://www.minds.com/adan_infowars

The Everyday Essentials Sale is now live! Get FREE SHIPPING storewide!