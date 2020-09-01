Update: Alex Jones Clarifies Joe Rogan Spotify Censorship Claims

Update: This story has been updated after Alex Jones called Joe Rogan to verify the internet’s rumors and interpretations:

According to Jones, who spoke to Rogan Tuesday, Spotify plans to release more Rogan podcasts in a second rollout.

“Here’s the key,” Jones explains, “Joe Rogan’s favorite 100 episodes of the last 10 years or so will be left on YouTube starting December 31 when he goes exclusively to Spotify. For this couple months no man’s land the content will be on both platforms and will be migrating over.”

“And so that’s why the Alex Jones interview is not there. That’s why some of the other interviews are not there, because those are going to be the exclusive interviews that are left on YouTube where, in Joe’s words, they’ll probably get more views than if they were on Spotify.”

Asked point-blank by Jones if he’s being censored by Spotify, Rogan responded, “Absolutely not.”

Jones adds he will again be a guest on the podcast in the “very near future” after Rogan has completed his move to Austin from California.

Original story continues below…

Streaming music service Spotify appears to have restricted podcasts including Alex Jones, Gavin McInness and others from its Joe Rogan Experience catalog.

On Monday, nearly every Joe Rogan Experience podcast was available on Spotify with the exception of Jones’ podcast, Episode #1255, despite it being one of Rogan’s most popular podcasts to date.

Jones’ other appearance, Episode #911, is also absent from Spotify’s selections.

Interviews with other podcast guests have also been removed, mostly from guests on the right side of the political spectrum, including Milo Yiannopoulos, Gavin McInnes, and Sargon of Akkad.

Podcasts featuring philosopher Stefan Molyneux, martial arts instructor and flat earth proponent Eddy Bravo and comedian Chris D’Alia have also been censored.

On Twitter, Mikhaila Peterson, the daughter of psychology professor Jordan Peterson, complained about her ban.

A full list of censored episodes was uploaded to Reddit:

The Joe Rogan Experience – #1461 – Owen Smith

The Joe Rogan Experience – #1458 – Chris D’Elia

The Joe Rogan Experience – #1456 – Michael Shermer

The Joe Rogan Experience – #1303 – Tommy Chong

The Joe Rogan Experience – #1296 – Joe List

The Joe Rogan Experience – #1255 – Alex Jones Returns

The Joe Rogan Experience – #1182 – Nick Kroll

The Joe Rogan Experience – #1164 – Mikhaila Peterson

The Joe Rogan Experience – #1093 – Owen Benjamin & Kurt Metzger

The Joe Rogan Experience – #1033 – Owen Benjamin

The Joe Rogan Experience – #998 – Owen Benjamin

The Joe Rogan Experience – #980 – Chris D’Elia

The Joe Rogan Experience – #979 – Sargon of Akkad

The Joe Rogan Experience – #920 – Gavin McInnes

The Joe Rogan Experience – #911 – Alex Jones & Eddie Bravo

The Joe Rogan Experience – #820 – Milo Yiannopoulos

The Joe Rogan Experience – #750 – Kip Andersen & Keegan Kuhn, producers of Conspiracy

The Joe Rogan Experience – #710 – Gavin McInnes

The Joe Rogan Experience – #702 – Milo Yiannopoulos

The Joe Rogan Experience – #640 – Charles C. Johnson

The Joe Rogan Experience – #582 – David Seaman

The Joe Rogan Experience – #538 – Stefan Molyneux

The Joe Rogan Experience – #524 – Rickson Gracie

The Joe Rogan Experience – #520 – David Seaman

The Joe Rogan Experience – #487 – David Seaman

The Joe Rogan Experience – #463 – Louis Theroux

The Joe Rogan Experience – #461 – David Seaman

The Joe Rogan Experience – #454 – War Machine

The Joe Rogan Experience – #441 – Brian Dunning

The Joe Rogan Experience – #368 – David Seaman

The Joe Rogan Experience – #361 – Dave Asprey, Tait Fletcher

The Joe Rogan Experience – #331 – Dr. Steven Greer

The Joe Rogan Experience – #303 – Matt Vengrin, Brian Redban

The Joe Rogan Experience – #275 – Dave Asprey

The Joe Rogan Experience – #256 – David Seaman

The Joe Rogan Experience – #239 – Adam Kokesh

The Joe Rogan Experience – #213 – Eddie Bravo

The Joe Rogan Experience – #199 – Joey Diaz

The Joe Rogan Experience – #182 – Bryan Callen, Jimmy Burke, Brian Redban

The Joe Rogan Experience – #128 – Joey Diaz, Brian Redban

The Joe Rogan Experience – #119 – Jan Irvin

The Joe Rogan Experience – #108 – Joey Diaz, Brian Redban

The Joe Rogan Experience – #98 – Daryl Wright & Brian Whitaker

The Joe Rogan Experience – #97 – Freddy Lockhart, Brian Redban

The Joe Rogan Experience – #81 – Pete Johansson

The Joe Rogan Experience – #57 – Jayson Thibault, Brian Redban

Spotify inked a deal with Rogan back in May reportedly worth more than $100 million, though the terms of the contract were not made public.

Constitutional attorney Robert Barnes questioned whether Rogan could be sued for misleading Spotify subscribers into purchasing premium accounts believing they’d have full access to Rogan’s entire catalog.

“Can those people sue now that those promises turned out to be a lie?”

While the episodes have been censored from Spotify, most of them are still available on Rogan’s old platform YouTube.

Follow the author on Gab: https://gab.ai/adansalazar

On Twitter:

On Parler: https://parler.com/profile/adansalazar/

On Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/adan.salazar.735

On Minds: https://www.minds.com/adan_infowars

The Everyday Essentials Sale is now live! Get FREE SHIPPING storewide!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

New National Poll: Trump Surges to 28% Support Amongst Black Americans

New National Poll: Trump Surges to 28% Support Amongst Black Americans

U.S. News
Comments
Vote by Mail Proponents Challenge Signature Matching Practices

Vote by Mail Proponents Challenge Signature Matching Practices

U.S. News
Comments

Pro-Biden Firm: Trump Will Be Appearing to Win in a Landslide on Election Night

U.S. News
comments

Philly Mayor Who Banned Indoor Dining Caught on Camera Dining Indoors

U.S. News
comments

Professor: If Dems Win in 2020, it Would be “Virtually Impossible for Conservatives Ever to Win Again”

U.S. News
comments

Comments