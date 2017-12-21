Spotlight: EU Says Brexit Transition Period Should End by 2021

Image Credits: publicdomainpictures.net.

The European Commission on Wednesday recommended draft negotiating directives to the General Affairs Council (Article 50) for the next phase of Brexit negotiations, calling on a transitional period requested by Britain to conclude before the end of December 2020.

Supplementing the negotiating directives from May 2017, the draft negotiating directives set out additional details on possible transitional arrangements.

The directive says no “cherry picking” would be allowed. During the transition, Britain would continue to participate in the Customs Union and the Single Market with all four freedoms — free movement of goods, services and capital and labor.

