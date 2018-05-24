SPYGATE: Trump Says Comey Was "Terrible And Corrupt"; "Inflicted Great Pain"

President Trump took to Twitter again Thursday morning to continue his messages regarding what he is calling Spygate, the now documented deep state infiltration of his 2016 presidential campaign.

The President hit out at former FBI head James Comey, noting that the rank and file of the FBI are eager to speak out against the man Trump fired.

The President described Comey as “a terrible and corrupt leader who inflicted great pain on the FBI!”

In a separate interview with “Fox and Friends,” Trump said that “I think of the things that I’ve done for the country, the firing of James Comey is going to go down as a very good thing.”

“How is [Comey] going to explain to his grandchildren all of the lies, the deceit, all of the problems he has caused for this country?” Trump pondered.

“The FBI is great. I know so many people in the FBI. The FBI is a fantastic institution, but some of the people at the top were rotten apples,” Trump said.

“James Comey was one of them. I’ve done a great service for this country by getting rid of him, by firing him.”

In a further tweet, Trump hit out again at former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper:

The President slammed Clapper Wednesday, after he appeared on The View and said Trump should be ‘happy’ that the FBI monitored his campaign.

“No, James Clapper, I am not happy,” Trump tweeted.

“Spying on a campaign would be illegal, and a scandal to boot!” he added.

Earlier in the evening Clapper appeared on CNN and claimed that spying on Presidential candidates constitutes “standard investigative practices”:

Trump said at the White House Tuesday that it would be “very illegal” if there were spies in his campaign.

“A lot of people are saying they had spies in my campaign. If they had spies in my campaign, that would be a disgrace to this country. That would be one of the biggest insults that anyone has ever seen, it would be very illegal aside from everything else,” he said.


