'Squad' Member Calls Mitch McConnell 'Common Enemy' Amid Left-Wing Death Threats

“Squad” member Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) referred to Mitch McConnell as “the common enemy” just a week after far-left activists surrounded the Senate Majority Leader’s house threatening to “stab the motherfucker in the heart.”

In a Monday appearance on “The Daily Show,” Pressley said that McConnell was “the common enemy” when it comes to the left’s gun control agenda.

“I wanna say that yes, guns are the common factor, and the common enemy in all of this is Mitch McConnell,” Pressley said.

A week after an angry Left-wing mob showed up outside of Mitch McConnell's home, spewing death threats like, "stab the mother f*cker," @AyannaPressley calls @senatemajldr "the common enemy" pic.twitter.com/jIih560zjK — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) August 13, 2019

Pressley then encouraged the audience to call McConnell’s office number to scold him over gun control.

“And so I just wanna ask all of you to please give him a call and say I sent you.”

“I’m not sure he’ll answer, he’s probably in Russia,” Pressley sneered.

Leftists surrounded McConnell’s home spewing violent fantasies about the senator last week and chanting “Murder Turtle!”

Rather than condemn the stunt, Pressley instead chooses to continue her divisive rhetoric.

Pressley has also refused to condemn the Antifa thug who firebombed an ICE facility in Washington last month following her calls to “bring the fire” against ICE just days before.