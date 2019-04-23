Sri Lanka Received Warning of Threat Hours Before Attacks - Report

Sri Lankan intelligence officials were tipped off about an imminent attack by Islamist militants hours before a series of suicide bombings killed more than 300 people on Easter Sunday, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

Three churches and four hotels were hit by suicide bombers on Sunday morning, killing 321 people and wounding 500, sending shockwaves through an island state that has been relatively peaceful since a civil war ended a decade ago.

Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attacks on Tuesday, without providing evidence of its involvement.

Alex Jones breaks down how Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton, among other Democrats, have expressed their condolences for the victims of the Sri Lankan Easter bombings yesterday. However, the two political hacks refuse to acknowledge that Christians were the real target of the attack by the Islamic extremists.