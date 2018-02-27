Sri Lanka shops, mosque damaged in Buddhist-Muslim clash

Image Credits: BORIS HORVAT/AFP/Getty Images.

At least five people were wounded and several shops and a mosque damaged in a clash between majority Sinhalese Buddhists and minority Muslims in eastern Sri Lanka, police said on Tuesday.

Renewed tension has been growing between the two communities since last year, with some hardline Buddhist groups accusing Muslims of forcing people to convert to Islam and vandalizing Buddhist archaeological sites.

Police had been deployed in the eastern town of Ampara to control the unrest after a Sinhalese mob attacked a mosque, four shops and several vehicles late on Monday, spokesman Ruwan Gunasekara said.

Last year, diplomats condemned violence against Muslims and urged the government to uphold minority rights and freedom of religion after more than 20 attacks on Muslims, including arson at Muslim-owned businesses and mosques.

Read more


Related Articles

‘Unaccompanied Minor’ Jailed for Raping Pregnant Woman at Knifepoint

‘Unaccompanied Minor’ Jailed for Raping Pregnant Woman at Knifepoint

World News
Comments
Xi Proposal to Remove Term Limits Sparks Rare Public Dissent In China

Xi Proposal to Remove Term Limits Sparks Rare Public Dissent In China

World News
Comments

Migrant ‘Ikea Murderer’ Explains Away Murder Motive Claiming ‘Sh*t Happens’

World News
Comments

Merkel Finally Acknowledges German “No-Go” Zones, Vows To Eliminate

World News
Comments

Erdogan Sparks Outrage After Telling Sobbing Girl ‘If You Are Martyred We Will Honor You’

World News
Comments

Comments