Sri Lanka Suicide Bomber May Have Been Radicalized in Britain

Image Credits: JEWEL SAMAD/AFP/Getty Images.

One of the suicide bombers in the Easter Sunday terror attacks in Sri Lanka studied in the UK and Australia, it emerged today.

The country’s Deputy Defence Minister Ruwan Wijewardene did not name the terrorist, or which university or college he attended.

JEWEL SAMAD/AFP/Getty Images

But he did say the attackers were all middle or upper class, well educated, from financially stable families, and that many of them had higher education.

