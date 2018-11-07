Stab Risk Increases for London Children Walking Home From School

…The authors of the study wrote that: “In children the spike in frequency in the late afternoon and early evening was attributable to incidents occurring on school days.

“The majority of stabbings in this time frame on school days occurred within 5km of home, which encompasses the average distance from home to school in children living in London.”

Prof Karim Brohi, who is one of the authors of the report but also Director of the NHS London trauma center, said: “When I started as a surgical trainee 20 years ago, the youngest person we would see who had been stabbed was 17. But now it can be as young as 12 or 13. That happens not infrequently.

