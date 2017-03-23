Stabbing Suspect Targeted Black Men in New York

A 66-year-old man was stabbed to death in Manhattan late Monday, police said, for one reason: being black.

In the early hours of Wednesday morning, James Harris Jackson walked into an NYPD substation in Times Square and announced that he was responsible for Timothy Caughman’s death.

“I’m the person you’re looking for,” he said, adding that he had knives in his pocket.

The 28-year-old Baltimore, Maryland resident took a bus to New York on March 17 with the goal of targeting black men, according to NYPD Assistant Chief, Bill Aubry.

