Stacey Abrams Predicts She Will Be Elected President by 2040

Failed Georgia gubernatorial Democrat candidate Stacey Abrams told Nate Silver’s FiveThirtyEight on Friday that she would be president by 2040.

Senior Political Writer Clare Malone asked Stacey Abrams whether she believed that the United States would elect a woman, much less a black woman, to the presidency in the next two decades. Her answer was both confident and unequivocal: “Yes, absolutely.”

In fact, Abrams is pretty certain who the woman in question would be. When Malone asked her if she thought America would put her in the Oval Office, she was just as blunt.

“Yes, I do,” she said. “That’s my plan. And I’m very pragmatic.”

Still, the White House is further down the list of Abrams’ political ambitions. In particular, she seemed open to the idea of being used to “balance” a white candidate as an addition to the DNC nominee’s 2020 ticket.

“I accept that I exist in the political zeitgeist in a very specific way,” she told Malone in response to the idea of being picked as a candidate for vice president.

