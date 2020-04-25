Stacey Abrams Went To Bilderberg

Democrat vice presidential prospect Stacey Abrams attended the 2019 Bilderberg Conference, a meeting of the most powerful globalist operators in the world. Abrams’ attendance in Switzerland undercuts her populist credentials, as Bilderberg is widely despised by common people the world over for its perceived potential for behind-closed-doors elitist deal-making.

Abrams is listed as a participant on Bilderberg Meetings’ official website.

Other attendees included Henry Kissinger, Henry Kravis, Jared Kushner, David Petraeus, and Eric Schmidt, who also serves on the Bilderberg Steering Committee alongside some of the world’s top elites across different fields. The intensely private press-free meeting has been held since 1954.

National File Senior Reporter Patrick Howley previously busted Stacey Abrams’ vote-stealing tactics during the Georgia gubernatorial election, won by Republican Governor Brian Kemp.

National File reported:

As a journalist, I was instrumental in Georgia governor Brian Kemp’s victory over Stacey Abrams in the gubernatorial race when I busted Abrams’ vote-stealing tactics and shady factors favoring her including shenanigans in Fulton County where a massive number of duplicate ballots surfaced and non-citizens were trying to vote.

Kemp then betrayed the tea party and appointed establishment oligarch Loeffler, wife of the CEO of the company that owns the New York Stock Exchange, to the open U.S. Senate seat over conservative Doug Collins, who is running for the Senate currently against Loeffler.

