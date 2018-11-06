Stacey Abrams Worked With Dem Socialists of America to Write Bills

Image Credits: LBJ School / Flickr.

Democratic Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams worked directly with the Metro Atlanta Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) to write bills to “scare the right wing,” according to May 2012 Democratic Socialist minutes obtained by Big League Politics.

Evidence shows that Abrams spoke at a Metro Atlanta DSA event, and that the socialist group is actively supporting Abrams’ candidacy for governor.

According to the minutes:

“In Charlotte — 35 workers’ advocates met to discuss ‘right to work for less’ laws and come up with new strategies. Presenting bills across the South to counter ALEC bills and scare the right wing was one idea. Marcia suggested enlisting help from Stacey Abrams on writing the bills.”

Read more

We’re in a fight…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

Key Governor Races Will Shape America's Future Politics

Key Governor Races Will Shape America’s Future Politics

Government
Comments
Trump to Defy Political Class This Midterm

Trump to Defy Political Class This Midterm

Government
Comments

Not in National News: Armed Citizen Stops Stabbing Suspect

Government
comments

Dem Candidate: Georgians Might Have to “Turn Their Guns In”

Government
comments

Trump Admin Eyes Big Tech Antitrust Violations

Government
comments

Comments