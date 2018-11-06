Stacey Abrams Worked With Dem Socialists of America to Write Bills

Democratic Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams worked directly with the Metro Atlanta Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) to write bills to “scare the right wing,” according to May 2012 Democratic Socialist minutes obtained by Big League Politics.

Evidence shows that Abrams spoke at a Metro Atlanta DSA event, and that the socialist group is actively supporting Abrams’ candidacy for governor.

According to the minutes:

“In Charlotte — 35 workers’ advocates met to discuss ‘right to work for less’ laws and come up with new strategies. Presenting bills across the South to counter ALEC bills and scare the right wing was one idea. Marcia suggested enlisting help from Stacey Abrams on writing the bills.”

