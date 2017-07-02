A new video clip shows what appears to be the staged drowning of a Syrian refugee.

What was the footage being filmed for?

If it’s for a work of fiction then they have plausible deniability.

If it’s for news or documentary footage, then this is damning.

Please share this video! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-m6Lk1qunS4

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/paul.j.watson.71

*********************

Paul Joseph Watson is the editor at large of Infowars.com and Prison Planet.com.


Related Articles

Obama Blasts 'Aggressive' Nationalism, Complains About Paris Pullout in Indonesia

Obama Blasts ‘Aggressive’ Nationalism, Complains About Paris Pullout in Indonesia

World News
Comments
Ex-NATO leader: Meeting is Trump's chance to 'confront' Putin on hacking

Ex-NATO leader: Meeting is Trump’s chance to ‘confront’ Putin on hacking

World News
Comments

Several rapes at Swedish festivals last night

World News
Comments

Rex Tillerson / State Department Secretly Lifted Ban On Muslim Refugees In War On Christianity

World News
Comments

Why Modern Architecture SUCKS

World News
Comments

Comments