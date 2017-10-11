'Stand up' for Harvey Weinstein: Lindsay Lohan reportedly defends mogul in now-deleted post

“Mean Girls” star Lindsay Lohan on Tuesday reportedly spoke out in defense of movie mogul Harvey Weinstein and said she did not “think it’s right what’s going on.”

The actress made the now-deleted comments in two Instagram Story videos, EOnline.com reported.

“I feel very bad for Harvey Weinstein right now, I don’t think it’s right what’s going on,” Lindsay explained, according to EOnline.com. “I think Georgina needs to take a stand and be there for her husband.”

lindsay lohan (and her whack accent) is defending Harvey Weinstein on her insta rn. GOODBYE TO YOU FOREVER. pic.twitter.com/aMzvAOXPYp — lauren yap (@itslaurenyap) October 11, 2017

Lohan went on: “He’s never harmed me or did anything to me — we’ve done several movies together. I think everyone needs to stop — I think it’s wrong. So stand up.”

Meanwhile, Georgina Chapman, Weinstein’s wife, has announced that she is leaving her husband of 10 years.

