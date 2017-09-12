Stanford Professor thinks AI will be able to Detect your Politics, IQ, and Sexuality

A Stanford University professor who went viral last week after publishing a study that suggested artificial intelligence (AI) can tell whether a person is gay or straight based on photos believes AI will also be to determine a person’s IQ and their political leanings, simply by looking at their face.

Michal Kosinski is cited in The Guardian saying that sexual orientation is just one of the many things that AI will be able to determine in the coming years by looking at our faces.

He predicts that self-learning algorithms with human characteristics will also be able to identify:

• a person’s political beliefs

• whether they have high IQs

• whether they are predisposed to criminal behaviour

• whether they have specific personality traits

• and many other private, personal details

