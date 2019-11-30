Starbucks barista writes 'Pig' on police officer's cup

An Oklahoma Starbucks apologized on Thanksgiving after one of its baristas wrote “Pig” on the label for a police officer’s order.

Kiefer Police Chief Johnny O’Mara shared a photo of the insulting cup handed to one of his officers, who purchased the beverages on Thursday morning in Glenpool, just south of Tulsa, as a kind gesture for the dispatchers on duty.

“What irks me is the absolute and total disrespect for a police officer who, instead of being home with family and enjoying a meal and a football game, is patrolling his little town,” O’Mara wrote in a Facebook post that quickly went viral.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The barista has been suspended “pending the outcome of our investigation,” Starbucks told FOX 25 Thursday night.Read more

Alex Jones breaks down the state of censorship and the authoritarian communication control plan.