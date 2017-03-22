Starbucks Doubles Down on Military Hiring After Boycott Threats

Starbucks Corp., after facing a backlash for promising to hire refugees, plans to employ more U.S. military veterans.

The coffee retailer will hire 25,000 veterans and their spouses by 2025, it said on Wednesday. Starbucks already has brought on 10,000 of them, ahead of a previously set goal. As part of its global expansion, more than 240,000 new jobs will be created globally over the next five years.

“We are still in the early stages of growth as we strive to meet our highest growth aspirations for the company,” said Chief Executive Officer Howard Schultz, who is stepping down from the role next month to focus on the company’s premium Reserve brand.

