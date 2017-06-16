Starbucks Employees Bully Trump Supporting Customer

On a day when lawmakers from both sides of the aisle in Washington are asking Americans to unite, a loyal Starbucks customer says she was targeted for supporting Donald Trump.

Starbucks said they are making sure this incident won’t happen again.

“I don’t know what politics has to do with getting a cup of coffee,” Kayla Hart said.

“They shouted out build a wall and shoved a drink at me and then all the barisatas in the back started cracking up laughing,” said Hart.

Hart believes she was bullied for wearing her Donald Trump t-shirt. She immediately emailed Starbucks customer service.

Read more