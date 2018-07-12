Starbucks Plastic Straw Ban Backfires, New Lids Use More Plastic

Starbucks recently virtue signaled by banning plastic straws and replacing them with lids, but a report indicates the coffee giant will be using even more plastic than the original straw/lid combination.

With its latest PR stunt, the corporation hopes to completely eliminate all single-use plastic straws at its 28,000 stores worldwide by 2020.

CEO Kevin Johnson released a statement Monday, saying, “For our partners and customers, this is a significant milestone to achieve our global aspiration of sustainable coffee, served to our customers in more sustainable ways.”

However, Reason reports that Starbucks will be increasing its plastic use with their new nitro lids weighing more than the current lid/straw combination.

“Right now, Starbucks patrons are topping most of their cold drinks with either 3.23 grams or 3.55 grams of plastic product, depending on whether they pair their lid with a small or large straw. The new nitro lids meanwhile weigh either 3.55 or 4.11 grams, depending again on lid size.”

Another issue with the counterproductive decision is that straws only make up .02 percent of all plastic waste in the ocean, which is a drop in the bucket.

In addition, The United States contributes less than one percent of marine plastic waste worldwide.

Despite these facts, attacking plastic straws has become a new fad among liberals as highlighted by Reason below.