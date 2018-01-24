Starbucks to boost pay, benefits after U.S. lowers corporate taxes

Starbucks Corp (SBUX.O) will use some of the savings from the new U.S. corporate tax cuts to give domestic employees pay raises, company stock and expanded benefits with a combined worth of more than $250 million, the company said on Wednesday.

With the announcement, the world’s biggest coffee chain joins companies like Walmart (WMT.N), Apple Inc APPL.O, Comcast Corp (CMCSA.O) and American Airlines Group Inc (AAL.O) in sharing their tax savings with employees.

Starbucks is known for giving its workers, which it calls “partners,” more generous pay and benefits than other mass-market restaurants and retailers.

“Investing in our partners has long been our strategy, and due to the recent changes in U.S. tax law, we are able to accelerate some significant partner investments,” Chief Executive Kevin Johnson said in a letter to employees.

